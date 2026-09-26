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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police nabs two with heroin in separate cases

Chandigarh Police nabs two with heroin in separate cases

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested two persons and recovered more than 22 grams of heroin in two operations, officials said.

The police today intensified its anti-drug campaign with community outreach programmes in Sector 45 and Burail.

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In the first case, a police party patrolling near the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Manimajra, intercepted Sumit Negi, 30, a resident of New Indira Colony, on Wednesday and recovered 12.30 grams of heroin from a polythene pouch in his possession.

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Negi, a BBA graduate engaged in marketing work, had no previous criminal record. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Manimajra police station.

In the second case, a police team was patrolling near the Kishangarh beat box when it intercepted a scooter and recovered 10.33 grams of heroin (chitta) from its storage compartment.

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The rider, identified as Rohit, alias Bagad, 21, of New Indira Colony, had previously been booked in a theft case in 2023. A case under Sections 21 and 60(2) of the NDPS Act was registered.

The operations were carried out under the supervision of SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and SDPO (North-East) Ram Gopal.

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