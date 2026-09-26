Chandigarh Police nabs two with heroin in separate cases

The police have arrested two persons and recovered more than 22 grams of heroin in two operations, officials said.

The police today intensified its anti-drug campaign with community outreach programmes in Sector 45 and Burail.

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In the first case, a police party patrolling near the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Manimajra, intercepted Sumit Negi, 30, a resident of New Indira Colony, on Wednesday and recovered 12.30 grams of heroin from a polythene pouch in his possession.

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Negi, a BBA graduate engaged in marketing work, had no previous criminal record. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Manimajra police station.

In the second case, a police team was patrolling near the Kishangarh beat box when it intercepted a scooter and recovered 10.33 grams of heroin (chitta) from its storage compartment.

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The rider, identified as Rohit, alias Bagad, 21, of New Indira Colony, had previously been booked in a theft case in 2023. A case under Sections 21 and 60(2) of the NDPS Act was registered.

The operations were carried out under the supervision of SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and SDPO (North-East) Ram Gopal.