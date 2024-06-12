Chandigarh Police oppose discharge plea filed by former Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in 'molestation' case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 12

Chandigarh Police has opposed the discharge application filed by former Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in the sexual harassment case registered two years ago.

Sandeep Singh was booked on the complaint of a junior woman coach on December 31, 2022 at Sector 26 police station here.

In the complaint given before the police, the junior coach alleged that the former minister had molested her at his official residence on July 1, 2022. The woman had alleged that when she resisted, he pushed her and tore her t-shirt also .She, however, managed to escape.

Police has already filed the chargesheet against Sandeep Singh under sections 342, 354, 354-A, 354-B, 506, 509 of Indian Penal Code.

Police in its reply filed before a Chandigarh court said that keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted for further investigation.

At the time of the alleged incident and complaint, Sandeep Singh was serving as Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana.

Police claimed that the coach came into contact with the accused through Instagram. It claimed in the reply that the alleged incident took place at the official residence of the former minister in Chandigarh.

The woman had alleged that she was unfairly transferred to Jhajjar which led her to file the complaint.

Police said the victim has maintained her primary allegations in all her statements and has also corroborated the same in her statement under section 164 CrPc.

While identifying the scene of crime, the victim was familiar with the place and pointed out key places.

Key witnesses have further corroborated that immediately after the incident, she confided in them about being sexually harassed by the accused.

Also, CFSL examination pointed towards an informal relationship between the accused and the victim, going beyond professional conduct.

Police urged the court that keeping in view all the facts, the application of accused Sandeep Singh may be dismissed and he be put to trial after framing of charges.

Advocate Deepanshu Bansal, appearing on behalf of the complainant, also opposed the application of the accused.

Advocate Siddharth Pandit, counsel of the accused Sandeep Singh, argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case.

Notably, there was an unexplained delay of over six months in the filing of the FIR. The victim made many improvements in her statements during the investigation.

