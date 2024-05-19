Chandigarh Police plaint backlog drops from 25K to 7K after High Court rap

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 18

The Chandigarh Police have significantly reduced the backlog of complaints with disposal averaging over 4,600 per month, bringing the total down to approximately 7,067 pleas from a peak of over 25,000. The reduction follows Punjab and Haryana High Court reprimand for conducting multiple inquiries in violation of the Supreme Court directives.

As the matter came up for a resumed hearing before the High Court Bench of Justice NS Shekhawat, the UT Public Prosecutor submitted that 18,464 complaints had already been disposed of/decided out of a total of 25,741 since January 1.

Justice Shekhawat’s Bench was also told that 7,067 complaints were at present pending. But every possible attempt would be made to dispose of the remaining matters at the earliest. Taking a note of his contentions, the Bench asked him to file the latest status report on the next date of hearing.

The Bench also granted a final opportunity to the State of Haryana to comply with the High Court order on pending complaints, while making it clear that the Director-General of Police would personally appear before the court on the next date following the failure to file the report by then.

The development is significant as multiple inquiries by the police without complaints disclosing a cognisable offence are “impermissible in law”. Justice Shekhawat has already made it clear that multiple inquiries without registering FIRs are unacceptable and “impermissible in law”.

The High Court had taken up this issue way back in 2018 as well, when a Bench asserted that several re-inquiries were being conducted in every criminal case in Punjab. The menace was going on in the Punjab Police for the past two decades and was not coming to an end despite the issuance of a circular by the state DGP.

The officers were not stopping themselves from entertaining applications for re-inquiries without getting orders from the DGP, despite repeated warnings, “Much water has already been flown. Time has come to deprecate such malpractices adopted by the corrupt police officers,” the Bench had added.

Despite the High Court’s stern warning, the menace continued, compelling Justice Shekhawat to take cognisance of the matter in February this year, resulting in a significant reduction in the number of such complaints.

