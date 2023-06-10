Chandigarh police plan to purchase 30 Tata Safaris by October

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, June 9

The Chandigarh Police plan to enhance capabilities by acquiring 30 new Tata Safari vehicles for their fleet.

In addition, they are also adding ‘Kavach’, an armoured vehicle, a medium bulletproof vehicle, and a mobile forensic van to further strengthen their resources and capacity.

Cost of procurement Rs 98L Kavach armoured vehicle Rs 93L Medium bulletproof vehicle Rs 89L Command control vehicle Rs 51L Mobile forensic vehicle

The police department has set a target to acquire all vehicles by October.

Sources say the department will allocate Rs 98 lakh for the procurement of ‘Kavach’, while Rs 93 lakh will be spent on acquiring medium bulletproof vehicles.

These additions to the police force are intended to enhance their preparedness for any eventuality within the city. To strengthen the forensic team’s capabilities in investigating crime scenes, a mobile forensic van will be acquired at an estimated cost of Rs 51 lakh.

Moreover, the department has also included the purchase of a command control vehicle, which is expected to cost around Rs 80 lakh. A mobile command control vehicle enables rapid communication and coordination among multiple agencies providing complete real time situation

According to a police official, the inclusion of additional vehicles in the force will enhance its strength. Currently, Inspector-rank officers and above are utilising Mahindra Scorpio vehicles for their operations.

Additionally, the police department has plans to establish eight traffic police assistance booths across the city, with an allocated budget of Rs 71 lakh.

Earlier this year, the Chandigarh Police had bolstered its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) with the procurement of another armoured vehicle, “Kavach Rakshak”, to counter terror activities in the city. The QRT already had a large armoured vehicle, but the new “Kavach Rakshak” offers improved mobility to commandos due to its small size.