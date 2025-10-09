Chandigarh police register FIR in Haryana IPS ‘suicide’ case following complaint by officer's wife
There are 15 serving and retired IAS and IPS officers mentioned in the suicide note
IPS officer Y Puran Kumar 'shot' himself at his Sector-11 residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune photo
Two days after Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead at his Chandigarh residence, the UT Police on Thursday evening registered an FIR under Sections 108, read with 3(5), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Sector 11, Chandigarh, police station against those named in his "final note".
There are 15 serving and retired IAS and IPS officers mentioned in the suicide note. Further investigation is under way, said police officials.
