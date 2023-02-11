Chandigarh Police release photographs of 10 persons involved in violent clash with cops

PTI

Chandigarh, February 11

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday released pictures of 10 persons allegedly involved in a violent clash with policemen at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, asking people to share any information regarding them.

On February 8, several protesters, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, clashed with the Chandigarh Police at the dividing road of sector 52-53 when they were trying to head towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence to press their demands. Many policemen were injured in the clash while several vehicles were damaged.

Police had named seven persons, associated with the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha that is spearheading the protest to seek the release of Sikh prisoners, in the FIR, and many unidentified persons were booked under 17 sections including 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The Chandigarh Police in the FIR had mentioned that protestors allegedly snatched a teargas handgun, its ammunition and attempted to kill policemen amid raising of pro-Khalistan slogans during the violent clash.

In a public notice on Saturday, the Chandigarh Police released the pictures of 10 accused and asked the public to share any information regarding them.

Police said the informer will be rewarded with Rs 10,000 and his identity will be kept secret.

Under the banner of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, people from various parts of Punjab have been holding the protest and laying a siege at the YPS chowk near the Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7.

Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons), members of several Sikh bodies and some farm bodies have extended support to the morcha.

They have been seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination, and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

They are also seeking justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents in Faridkot.

#Mohali #Sikhs