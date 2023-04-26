Chandigarh police round up 83 in checking drive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

The UT police carried out a special search operation in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Mauli Jagran and Sector 31 police stations.

Police teams were constituted for verification. During the drive, 18 suspicious persons were rounded up. They were brought to the Mauli Jagran police station and were released after verification.

Particulars of the suspects were noted down and information sheets were being sent to their native police stations for verification of addresses and previous antecedents.

During the drive, a total of 28 vehicles were challaned and one vehicle was impounded for violations.

The search operation was also conducted at Hallo Majra. During the checking, 56 vehicles were checked and nine vehicles were issued challans and one abandoned vehicle was taken into possession. During the drive here, 65 suspicious persons were rounded up and their antecedents verified.