Chandigarh Police support peaceful NEET protest; students gift roses to cops, raise 'police zindabad' slogans

As videos from Delhi and Mumbai sparked controversy over the handling of CJP protests, a contrasting scene unfolded in Chandigarh, where students and locals protesting the alleged NEET paper leak presented roses to police personnel and raised slogans of "Chandigarh Police Zindabad."

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For the past four days, hundreds of students have gathered every evening at Sector 17 Plaza to demand greater transparency and accountability in the examination system. The protests have remained peaceful, with participants urging reforms to restore trust in competitive examinations.

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In a rare gesture, students thanked Chandigarh Police for allowing them to protest peacefully and maintaining order without disrupting the demonstration. Several videos of students presenting roses to officers have gone viral on social media, drawing praise from many users.

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The scenes stand in contrast to recent developments in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Delhi, several videos circulating on social media allegedly showed police personnel using force against student protesters during demonstrations over the NEET paper leak. The videos triggered widespread criticism, following which action was initiated against some personnel and a probe was ordered into the alleged use of excessive force.

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In Mumbai, another viral video led to the suspension of a police constable after he was allegedly heard threatening student protesters with implicating them in a false drug case. The incident also prompted an official inquiry.

Against this backdrop, Chandigarh Police's handling of the protests has been widely appreciated online.'

"So nice to see a pos

See this! Chandigarh police supported the peaceful protest and March, and this is how the protestors thanked them 💛 While it makes sense to be apprehensive of the police state at most times, it's good to acknowledge their support in moments like this. pic.twitter.com/3520GTnIlk — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) July 24, 2026

itive message. Democracy is based on dialogue, not mobs," one social media user wrote.

power, it was equally important to acknowledge the police when they support citizens' democratic right to peaceful protest.

The demonstrations are part of growing nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, with students demanding a fair and transparent examination process.

The Chandigarh protests have so far remained peaceful, with no reports of violence or confrontation. Students continue to press for a fair and transparent examination process, while police have maintained a facilitative presence to ensure law and order.