Chandigarh Police to add 2,000 AI-enabled CCTVs, network to reach 4,200

Chandigarh’s artificial intelligence-enabled CCTV network is set to nearly double, with more than 2,000 new cameras planned to take the total count from 2,130 to around 4,200, officials said on Wednesday.

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The plan was discussed at a meeting of the UT Advisory Standing Committee on Law and Order, chaired by its chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, at Police Headquarters, Sector 9.

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“The objective should go beyond adding cameras. AI, predictive tools and real-time data should help prevent crime, improve response time and make citizens feel safer. Chandigarh has the scale and institutional strength to set a national benchmark,” Sandhu said.

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The Committee also renewed its call for setting up a Centre of Excellence in Policing and Security Practices in Chandigarh. Sandhu proposed a partnership with Panjab University covering artificial intelligence-enabled policing, cybercrime, forensic and legal research, behavioural studies and traffic management. Chandigarh Police confirmed that the proposal would be taken forward. Internship and research opportunities for law students were also proposed.

Over 8,000 repeat-offender records in police database

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur told the Committee that more than 600 individuals had figured in criminal cases three or more times, while a broader police database listed over 8,000 persons linked to one or more cases.

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SP Operations Anurag Daru said 553 cybercrime awareness sessions had been conducted since 2025. An SOP had also been finalised for handling threats to schools.

Sandhu called for an academic study into the socio-economic and educational factors behind repeat offending to help shape rehabilitation and skill-development interventions.

Tighter rules proposed for immigration consultants

Amid concerns over immigration-related fraud, the Committee was informed that a new SOP would widen regulatory oversight to include study consultants and other consultant categories. The consultants would require prescribed permission and be subject to structured monitoring.

Road accidents, cybercrime and women's safety on agenda

The Committee sought a detailed study of accident-prone stretches and the causes of accidents, to be followed by targeted enforcement and road-engineering measures. A review of the action taken will be conducted at the next meeting.

Women's safety, along with the security of senior citizens, students and traders, was also flagged as a core priority.

Officials said coordination among Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula had been strengthened to tackle interstate crime. They also said zero-tolerance enforcement against drug peddling would continue.

Joint mechanism proposed for vulnerable juveniles, beggars

The Committee called for a joint mechanism involving the Police, Women and Child Development Department and Social Welfare Department to address issues concerning vulnerable juveniles and persons engaged in begging.

It also sought mapping of unauthorised vendors and illegally operating establishments, followed by regulatory action.

The meeting was attended by former Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, Chairman of the Hotel and Restaurants Association Manmohan Singh, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SP Operations Anurag Daru and SDPOs from five divisions.

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