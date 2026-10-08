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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police to raze 104 illegal properties of drug peddlers

Chandigarh Police to raze 104 illegal properties of drug peddlers

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Nitin Jain
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The UT police have identified 104 illegal constructions belonging to alleged drug peddlers, both residential and commercial, which will be razed as per law.

The action is being taken under the anti-drug drive launched on September 11 on the directions of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who vowed to make Chandigarh drug-free.

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According to the action-taken report (ATR), 13 structures have been demolished so far. All of them were in the Sector 31 police station area.

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In 27 days, the police have registered 171 FIRs — 125 under the NDPS Act and 46 under other heads. A total of 184 persons have been arrested and 632 detained till October 6. Recoveries include 3.67 kg heroin, 1.191 kg ganja, 72.82 gm cocaine, 9.46 gm ice drug, 6.20 gm opium, 49 injections, 25 knives, three pistols, nine cartridges and Rs 20,000.

DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda said: “Our action since September 11 has been relentless. Illegal properties of drug peddlers will be razed as per law.”

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Under the drive, the Operations Cell today arrested four persons and recovered 1,011 gm of heroin, a pistol and five live cartridges. The police said the module had an alleged Pakistan-linked, drone-based supply channel feeding Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. The alleged key handler, Hardeep Singh, alias Deepa, is at large. The case was registered at the Maloya police station under Section 21 of the NDPS Act. Section 29 of the Arms Act was added later.

One of the accused, Gurlal Singh of Karnal, was already facing five cases — four under the NDPS Act and one under the Arms Act. The other suspects have been identified as Jaspreet Singh (33), alias Jassi, of Barnala, who works as a taxi driver; Arshdeep Singh (24); and Gursab (24), alias Sabba, both unemployed and residents of Sherpuri Taiban village in Dharamkot, Moga.

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