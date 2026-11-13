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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police transfers six DSPs

Chandigarh Police transfers six DSPs

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:47 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Police on Thursday ordered a reshuffle, transferring six Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and an Inspector. All officers have been directed to join their new assignments immediately.

DSP Ram Gopal, earlier SDPO (North-East), has been posted as SDPO (Central). He will also hold additional charge of DSP, Police Control Command Centre (PCCC), and DSP, Crime Investigation Department (CID). He replaces DSP Sukhwinder Pal Singh Sondhi, who has been shifted to the Police Control Room (PCR) wing as DSP.

DSP Neeraj Sarna, who was heading Traffic (Admin), will take over as SDPO (North-East), while DSP Parvesh Sharma has been transferred from Traffic to Traffic (Admin).

DSP Jaspal Singh, earlier posted with the Operations Cell, has been appointed DSP, District Crime Cell (DCC), and will also oversee the PO and Summons Staff.

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DANIPS officer Neeraj Kumar has been designated DSP, Traffic (Road Safety, R&D), and will assume charge on reporting at Chandigarh.

Inspector Jasbir Singh, who was heading the DCC, has been transferred to Police Lines.

The reshuffle, ordered by Police Headquarters, involves changes across key operational, traffic and crime investigation wings of the Chandigarh Police.

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