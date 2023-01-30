Chandigarh Polo Club log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

A polo exhibition match was held between Chandigarh Polo Club and Le Corbusier Club in the presence of G20 delegates on the IRB Campus.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal was the chief guest. This is the first time polo has been introduced in the city by Chandigarh Polo Club. Chandigarh club won the exhibition match (7-5).

G20 delegates watch a polo match at the police complex, Sarangpur, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Tribune photos: Vicky

In this event, tent pegging was also exhibited by the UT police. All G20 delegates and the audience enjoyed this match. Three goals were scored by Brig Sandeep Singh Kashyap of the Chandigarh Polo Club team.