Chandigarh power crisis: Students fail to take their online tests, attend classes

The first day of the strike by the power staff brought online education of a lot of students in the city to a halt. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

The first day of the strike by the power staff brought online education of a lot of students in the city to a halt. While many were not able to attend classes and appear for class tests, those were able to do so with the help of inverters are worried about what will happen tomorrow.

Devices were not charged

We have unit tests going on in our schools. The physical attendance was satisfactory in schools but online classes suffered as students whose digital devices were not charged, could not attend the classes. Prabhjot Kaur, District Education Officer

Some schools had to postpone their online exams scheduled for today in view of power outages in the entire city. District Education Officer Prabhjot Kaur said, “We have unit tests going on in our schools, which are in the offline mode. The physical attendance was satisfactory in schools but online classes suffered as students whose digital devices were not charged, could not attend the classes.”

Abha, a parent who resides in Sector 34 said, “My son has his online exam tomorrow and my daughter has a pre-board exam day after tomorrow. If the power men continue their strike and the supply continues to remain hit, I am afraid how my children will appear for the exam and study.”

“We have already warned parents of the electricity situation in the city. Parents have been given the option to send their children to appear for offline tests in case they are facing difficulty in online tests. The school had faced some issue in the evening but the classes were already over by then,” said Atul Khanna, Director, Strawberry Fields High School.

Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh Parents Association, said, “The timing of this strike is more crucial in view of the upcoming annual exams in all schools. The power men’s union had announced the strike well in advance, but the Administration failed to make any backup arrangements. Officials are hell bent on pushing through privatisation of the Electricity Department without any consideration to the expectations of residents of the city.”

