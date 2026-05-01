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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh power demand drops by 8 MW as temperature plummets

Chandigarh power demand drops by 8 MW as temperature plummets

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM May 23, 2026 IST
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A day after touching the month's peak demand, the power load in the city dropped by 8 MW as the maximum temperature plummeted by about 4°C on Friday.
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A day after touching the month's peak demand, the power load in the city dropped by 8 MW as the maximum temperature plummeted by about 4°C on Friday. The maximum power demand for the city reached 407 MW today, while it had touched 415 MW yesterday, the highest recorded so far in May.

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With the rise in temperature, the power demand had increased by 108 MW from May 16 to 21.

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According to the Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL), the peak power demand increased from 307 MW on May 16 to 415 MW on May 21, reflecting a sharp increase in electricity consumption across in the city. The power demand on May 17 touched 326 MW, and further jumped to 386 MW on May 18, and crossed the 400 MW mark on subsequent days—414 MW on May 19 and 412 MW on May 20.

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Officials stated that no major power disruption was reported from any part of the city. The city had witnessed unprecedented spike in electricity consumption, with the power demand reaching an all-time high of 465 MW on June 12 last year. On June 11, 2025, the peak demand reached a staggering 452 MW.

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