Chandigarh Power Department workers protest delayed salaries

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

On the call of the UT Powermen Union, workers protested at the offices of all subdivisions and divisions of the Electricity Department over non-payment of salaries to clerks and multi-tasking outsourced employees.

Office-bearers of the union, including president Dhyan Singh, general secretary Gopal Dutt Joshi, senior vice-president Amrik Singh and vice-president Gurmeet Singh, took part in rallies at different places. They alleged that officials were not even ready to ask the contractors to pay the salaries on time. Last month too, clerks got their salaries on 23rd and Class IV employees on 30th after a protest was held. EPF deduction of employees was also not transparent, they added.

Despite repeated requests to the authorities, the contractors were neither being fined nor blacklisted, they alleged.

The union members also passed a resolution demanding that employees of the Electricity Department should not be put on election duty because the department dealt with essential services.