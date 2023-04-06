 Chandigarh Power Dept begins audit to assess losses : The Tribune India

Chandigarh Power Dept begins audit to assess losses

Chandigarh Power Dept begins audit to assess losses


Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 5

For the first time, the UT Electricity Department has started an energy audit to assess actual technical and commercial losses.

The audit is being carried in compliance with the directions of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC). A senior official of the department said the audit was being carried out by the Bureau of Energy Audit, an agency of the Government of India. He said the audit was started nearly a fortnight ago.

Expressing concern over non-submission of energy audit reports for previous years despite repeated directions, the commission had recently directed the department to complete the annual audit of Chandigarh on priority and submit the quarterly report of the action plan within a month.

The audit would assess the pattern of energy consumption in the residential as well as commercial buildings and provide a complete assessment on electricity consumption and energy efficiency, said the official.

Originally issued in tariff order of July 16, 2011, the department was directed to get the audit conducted through an accredited agency to assess actual technical and commercial losses. Based on the studies, the department was directed to prepare proposed evaluation of losses in subsequent years.

The investment required to reduce the losses were to be included in the investment plan for augmentation of transmission and distribution (T&D) system to be submitted to the commission. Effective technical and administrative measures were to be taken to reduce commercial losses. The action plan for energy audit and loss reduction measures were to be furnished to the commission by September 30, 2012, it had directed.

In the latest directive in tariff order of July 11, 2022, the commission noted the energy audit report for 2021-22 had not been submitted by the department. It further noted the department was yet to submit the reports for previous years despite repeated directions.

In response to the directions, the department stated the Smart Grid Project in Sub-Division No. 5 was about to get completed. “So far, 24,213 smart meters on consumer premises have been installed and commissioned. Also, SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) Centre for online operation and monitoring of various activities has been established. However, replacement of 11 KV feeder meters with smart meters is yet to be done by the REC (implementing agency) and the same is expected to be completed within six months,” stated the department.

The department further stated due to privatisation award in process, the Smart Grid Project for the entire city had been dropped by the National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM). However, the request for proposal for appointment of consultant for carrying out of energy audit of Chandigarh was prepared in accordance with the guidelines and model issued by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

Annual report not submitted to JERC

  • The energy audit being carried out by the Bureau of Energy Audit, a Govt of India agency, began nearly a fortnight ago
  • It will assess pattern of consumption in residential/commercial buildings and provide an assessment of energy efficiency
  • It comes after Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission directed Power Dept to complete annual audit and submit report of action plan
  • Power Dept has not submitted audit report for 2021-22 as well as those of previous years despite repeated directions by panel

