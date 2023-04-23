Chandigarh power dept prunes trees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

For smooth power supply during the peak summer season, the UT Electricity Department is carrying out periodic maintenance works to attend ‘hot points’ on electricity transmission/distribution system. It is also carrying out pruning of tree branches in order to avoid tripping during the summer season.

The department has clarified that no power cuts are being imposed. Scheduled shutdowns are published in local newspapers and also uploaded on Urja Mitra portal, which is transmitted to consumers at their registered mobile number. A notice is also placed on the website of the Engineering Department for the information of general public regarding schedule shutdown in their area.