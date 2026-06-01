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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited pledges reliable power supply to city residents

Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited pledges reliable power supply to city residents

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Tribune News Service
chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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As part of its ongoing consumer outreach programme, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) today held an interaction meeting with members of the Chandigarh Residents Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), led by Chairman Hitesh Puri, to discuss issues related to electricity supply and initiatives undertaken by CPDL to improve consumer services in the city.

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The meeting was attended by Arun Kumar Verma, Director, CPDL, Brajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CPDL, along with other senior officials. The interaction provided a platform for constructive dialogue on matters concerning power supply, billing and consumer grievance redressal.

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During the session, Puri submitted a memorandum and shared feedback and several suggestions relating to electricity supply, billing concerns and consumer services for CPDL’s consideration.

Brajesh Kumar assured the delegation that CPDL is committed to providing uninterrupted power supply to consumers and that all constructive suggestions from residents would be duly taken into account. He emphasised that regular engagement with resident welfare bodies enables CPDL to better understand consumer concerns and further enhance its services.

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CPDL officials also responded to queries and suggestions raised by the delegation on issues such as electricity bills, fixed charges and other consumer-related matters.

Residents were encouraged to assess their current electricity requirements and apply for load enhancement where necessary. Updating the sanctioned load helps ensure safer and more reliable power supply, strengthens system planning and enables CPDL to meet the city’s growing energy needs more effectively.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from both sides to maintain close coordination in order to ensure reliable and consumer-friendly electricity services in Chandigarh.

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