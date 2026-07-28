Chandigarh: Preparations for Har Ghar Tiranga drive reviewed

Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the preparedness for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga — 150 Years of Vande Mataram’ campaign, which will be conducted in the city from August 9 to 17.

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The Chief Secretary directed all departments to ensure maximum public participation by actively involving educational institutions, government offices, RWAs, market associations, youth organisations, voluntary organisations and civil society. He emphasised that every department should organise meaningful activities that inspire patriotism and encourage citizens to proudly hoist the National Flag at their homes, institutions and workplaces. A presentation on the proposed activities and implementation strategy was made by Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Tourism & Culture.

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