Chandigarh Press Club election: Nalin Acharya elected new president, Umesh Sharma is secretary general

  • Chandigarh
The Nalin Acharya panel wins 5 posts while the Rawat panel 4

Nalin Acharya defeats Barinder Singh Rawat of Dainik Jagran by 33 votes.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 31

Nalin Acharya of Him Prabha was elected president in the annual Chandigarh Press Club election that took place here on Sunday.

He defeated Barinder Singh Rawat of Dainik Jagran by 33 votes.

Nine candidates each from the two panels — Nalin Acharya panel and Barinder Rawat panel — contested on different posts, with 588 votes being polled.

The Nalin Acharya panel won 5 posts while the Rawat panel 4.

For the post of secretary general, Umesh Sharma of News18 won by 18 votes against Jagtar Singh Bhullar of ABC Punjab News.

For senior vice president, Ramesh Handa of Punjab Kesari won by 38 votes against Jai Singh Chibber of Jagran group.

For the post of vice president-I, Amanpreet Kaur of Tv9 Bharatvarsh won against Arshdeep Arshi, an independent journalist, by nine votes.

Deepender Thakur of Punjab Kesari was elected vice president-II by a margin of two votes against Karnail Singh Rana of Jagbani.

Ajay Jalandhari from Swadesh News was elected secretary. He defetaed Sushil Jaglan of Punjab Kesari by a margin of 57 votes.

For joint secretary-I, Amarpreet Singh of Punjabi Tribune won by a margin of 10 votes against Tarun Bhajni of Financial World.

For the post of joint secretary-II, Ankush Mahajan of News Nation won by a margin of 36 votes against Naveen Tyagi of The Times of India.

For the post of treasurer, Dushyant Singh Pundir of The Tribune won by a margin of 11 votes against Mukesh Athawal of Punjabi Tribune.

