Chandigarh Press Club Polls: Duggal panel makes clean sweep

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

The Duggal-Handa-Sharma panel today swept the Chandigarh Press Club elections by winning all nine posts.

Saurabh Duggal defeated Jaswant Rana by a margin of 118 votes and got re-elected as the president of the club.

A total of 548 votes were polled in the annual elections held on the premises of the club in Sector 27.

Ramesh Handa won the post of senior vice-president by defeating Ajay Kumar Verma by 161 votes. Neha Sharma became senior vice-president (I). She routed Neena Sharma by a margin of 109 votes. The post of senior vice-president (II) was won by Mansa Ram Rawat by defeating Deepender Thakur by a margin of 52 votes.

Umesh Sharma defeated Anil Bhardwaj for the post of secretary general by a margin of 125 votes. Dushyant Singh Pundir was elected the secretary. He triumphed over Ajay Jalandhari by a margin of 83 votes.

The post of joint secretary (I) went to Sushil Raj, who defeated Rajinder Singh Liberate by 141 votes.

Arshdeep Arshi was elected the joint secretary (II) by defeating Praveen Lakhanpal by a margin of 130 votes. The post of treasurer was won by Rajesh Dhall, who polled 111 votes more than those garnered by Ramanjit Singh.