Chandigarh property dealer murder case committed to sessions court, chargesheet filed

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has committed the murder case of 31-year-old property dealer Chamanpreet Singh alias Chinni, a resident of Kubaheri Khurd village in Mullanpur, to the sessions court for trial.

The police filed the chargesheet in the CJM court against eight accused — Janu Malik, Rahul Sharma alias Pollard, Kamaljeet Singh alias Kamu, Vikas Chandel alias Vicky, Rajan alias Piyush Pehalwan, Pritam Shah alias Preet, Amreen Kaur Rai and Harshpreet Singh alias Harsh Sohana — for offences under Sections 103(1), 340(2), 341(2), 61(2) and 238 of the BNS, and Sections 27, 54, 55 and 59 of the Arms Act.

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The police registered the case after two persons riding a bike fired around a dozen shots from both sides of a vehicle in the parking lot around 12.30 pm at Chinni on March 18, as the victim was leaving after working out at a gym in Sector 9, Chandigarh.

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The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen, chest and arm. Bystanders rushed Singh to PGI, where he was declared brought dead due to excessive blood loss.

Complainant Ravinder Singh alias Roda told the police that around 10.15 am, he, Chamanpreet Singh and Balwinder Singh had arrived at Body Zone Gym in Sector 9C, Chandigarh. Around 12 pm, while in the gym washroom, Chamanpreet received a phone call from a person named Lucky who asked him to come downstairs. Approximately ten minutes later, Chamanpreet called him to unlock his Defender car as he wanted to retrieve a bag. Shortly after, as he and Balwinder walked downstairs, they heard a noise and saw a crowd running towards the public road. Upon rushing outside, they found Chamanpreet critically wounded with gunshot injuries. They saw a young man wearing a red T-shirt and a red helmet fleeing on a motorcycle towards Press Light Point. As the suspect lifted his helmet, he clearly recognised his face and thereafter, the assailant sped away on his motorcycle.

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The police claimed that Amreen Rai orchestrated the contract killing over a disputed land deal in New Chandigarh, where she claimed to have suffered financial losses. She allegedly hired gangster Lucky Patial of the Bambiha gang through an intermediary and paid money. As per the charge sheet, Amreen Rai had animosity towards Chamanpreet Singh Chinni over payment for land she had purchased through him. During the course of the investigation, all the accused were arrested.

The court said that on perusal of the case file and the contents of the challan, a prima facie case under Sections 103(1), 340(2), 341(2), 61(2) and 238 of the BNS, and Sections 27, 54, 55 and 59 of the Arms Act is made out against the accused persons, out of which the offence under Section 103(1) of the BNS, is exclusively triable by the Court of Session. As such, the case is hereby committed to the Court of Session.