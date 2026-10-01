Chandigarh property services at fingertips as Admn launches e-Sampada app

Residents can now access property-related services of the Estate Office through their mobile phones. The UT Administration today launched the “e-Sampada CHD” mobile application and a faceless service delivery facility.

The two citizen-centric initiatives were formally launched by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria ahead of the Samaadhaan Shivir at the Community Centre, Ram Darbar.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said the e-Sampada Chandigarh application would enable residents to access Estate Office services directly from their mobile phones. Citizens can use the app to check property details, track the status of applications, view outstanding dues and lodge or track grievances without visiting the Estate Office.

Advertisement

The application is currently available on the Google Play Store and will soon be launched on the iOS App Store, Yadav said.

The faceless service delivery facility allows applicants to submit applications and supporting documents online. The documents are digitally forwarded to the branch concerned for processing, eliminating the need for an appointment or a physical visit to the Estate Office.

Advertisement

Property-related services, including those concerning wills, transfers, no objection certificates (NOCs) and no-dues certificates, will now be provided through an end-to-end online process, from submission of the application to its final disposal.

“If any additional document is required, applicants will be informed online. Any objection will also be communicated online. Ultimately, applicants will be able to download their certificates online,” Yadav said.

“These two initiatives mark an important step in our effort to make property-related services simpler, faster and more transparent for every citizen of Chandigarh. Through e-Sampada Chandigarh and Faceless Service Delivery, residents will no longer need to visit the Estate Office repeatedly for routine matters,” he said.

Yadav said the initiatives were aimed at making Estate Office services more accessible, transparent, paperless and citizen-friendly, besides reducing physical footfall.

“Whenever we introduced auto-mutation, our footfall had already reduced by around 50 per cent. With the introduction of faceless services, we expect that most of the remaining footfall at the Estate Office will also be reduced, and people will not need to visit the office for these services,” he said.

He said the various Estate Office services were earlier available through a portal,

which had now been converted into the e-Sampada Chandigarh mobile application.

Under the earlier system, applicants seeking services such as wills, transfers, NOCs and no-dues certificates were given appointments and had to visit the office to submit documents. While the subsequent processing was largely online, document submission required a physical visit. The new system makes even document submission online.

Residents who are not familiar with using mobile phones or websites can seek assistance at a nearby Sampark Centre or from a family member to access the application and submit their documents, Yadav added.