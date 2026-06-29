Chandigarh Pulse Polio campaign launched, 34,835 kids administered drops

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today inaugurated the Model Immunisation Centre and launched the Pulse Polio campaign at the Urban Community Health Centre, Sector 22, here.

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As many as 34,835 children were administered polio drops across the city. The Health Department has appealed to all parents and guardians to ensure that their children get the polio drops during a house-to-house drive on June 29 and 30.

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The Health Secretary, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, highlighted the Administration’s sustained efforts towards achieving universal immunisation coverage.

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The Model Immunisation Centre is the fifth such facility established in Chandigarh. Designed to provide a child-friendly, safe and comfortable vaccination environment, it features dedicated vaccination areas, a play zone and a breastfeeding corner.

The Governor also inspected healthcare facilities at the health centre. Dr Sadbhavna Pandit, Officiating Director, Health Services, briefed the chief guest on the ongoing activities under the Universal Immunisation Programme.

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Addressing the gathering, Kataria emphasised the importance of achieving 100 per cent immunisation coverage.

As many as 478 Pulse Polio booths have been established to administer polio drops to children aged 0-5. Besides, 1,078 vaccination teams have been deployed across the UT.