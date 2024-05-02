 Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Says stay granted in 2019 has set city back by decade

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

More than four years after the Punjab and Haryana High Court applied brakes to the Tribune flyover project by restraining the authorities concerned from taking further steps to uproot, relocate or cut trees, a Division Bench has vacated the stay, paving the way for its construction.



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 1

More than four years after the Punjab and Haryana High Court applied brakes to the Tribune flyover project by restraining the authorities concerned from taking further steps to uproot, relocate or cut trees, a Division Bench has vacated the stay, paving the way for its construction.

The Bench ruled that the stay granted on November 20, 2019, had set Chandigarh back by a decade. The city was built and conceptualised in 1950 and could not continue to remain the same. Development was an ever going process. The town was planned for 5 lakh people. But today “we are dealing with the tri-city, which is now bounded by Panchkula, Mohali and New Chandigarh, having a population of over 15 lakh”.

The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji, at the same time, directed that the administration would not rush forth to cut the trees till the project was finalised and the construction was liable to start.

The Bench asserted the issue of access and travel to Chandigarh was required to be taken into consideration as it was the capital of two states having government buildings. The authorities were planning “Metro” to ease the traffic situation. In such circumstances, infrastructural projects, which would ease the situation, were the need of the day, “rather than fall back on the times not to use the vehicles”.

Elaborating, the Bench asserted it was a matter of common knowledge that traffic coming from Delhi/Dera Bassi side to Chandigarh was held up for one and a half hours following traffic jams. A large number of residents had started putting up in Zirakpur due to easy availability of flats and apartments in high-rises, but were dependent on Chandigarh for work, education, health and entertainment purposes.

The Zirakpur Municipal Council was stated to have a population of one lakh and the area had developed phenomenally over the years as its boundary was touching Chandigarh.

“All residents also flow continuously in and out of Chandigarh. The need, as such, is to ease the traffic in such situation, rather than to block the development. In our considered opinion, the stay which was granted on November 20, 2019, has taken Chandigarh back by a decade. In such circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that it has led not only to cost overruns, but also ensured that the town has not progressed and developed which is the need of the hour,” the Bench observed.

In its detailed order, the Bench made it clear that it was open to the Administration to proceed with the project in a manner it deemed fit, and whether to associate the earlier contractor or to call for fresh bids. “Needless to say that all environmental issues, which need to be redressed regarding the environmental impact assessment, and necessary permissions will be duly obtained and complied with before start of the new project. As noticed, 2,799 saplings have already been planted. The UT shall ensure that the said saplings as such survive and also keep constant monitoring as such to re-plant whatever saplings have not survived as such,” the Bench concluded.

Development need of the hour

“All residents also flow continuously in and out of Chandigarh. The need, as such, is to ease the traffic in such situation, rather than to block the development. In our considered opinion, the stay which was granted on November 20, 2019, has taken Chandigarh back by a decade. In such circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that it has led not only to cost overruns, but also ensured that the town has not progressed and developed which is the need of the hour,” the HC Bench observed.

Don’t cut trees till project finalised

The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji, at the same time, directed that the Administration would not rush forth to cut the trees till the project was finalised and the construction was liable to start.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

4
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

6
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

8
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

9
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

10
Himachal

Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...

Cops storm several US varsities, arrest pro-Palestine protesters

Cops storm several US varsities, arrest pro-Palestine protesters

Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable: US

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

US police deny reports on killing of Goldy Brar

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Cross-border smuggler held with 500 gm heroin

1.1 lakh litre lahan recovered in villages along Sutlej river

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

6 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 51 lakh in US

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Over 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi

IS angle suspected, anti-terror unit to investigate case

BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

Police seek time to probe Inderlok namaz incident

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Chicago martyrs remembered