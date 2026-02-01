Chandigarh, Punjab lads log win in cricket

After the heroics of Dipinder Kush, who posted 230 runs, Nishunk Birla and Jaskirat Singh Mehra once again charged Uttarakhand batters to post a six-wicket win to end their Col CK Nayudu Trophy campaign on a winning note, at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

After posting a mammoth 609 in their first innings, Chandigarh tightened their grip on the contest with disciplined bowling. Uttarakhand, in reply, were bundled out at 334 and despite showing resistance in the second innings, were restricted to 363.

Birla accounted 4/100, while Mehra picked 3/77 shared wickets for the hosts. Uttarakhand’s second innings saw notable contributions from Ishagra Jagoori (98 off 201 balls, with 11 boundaries and one six) and skipper Harsh Rana (74 off 111 balls, with eight boundaries). Nishu Patel also posted 48, while Devansh (36) and Uday Sharma (33) scored major runs down the innings. In their second innings, Chandigarh chased down the target of 88 with the help of Dushyant (43) and Raghav Verma (24). Birla took a total of eight wickets in both the innings, while Mehra picked six.

Punjab win

Meanwhile, playing in Mullanpur, Punjab lads posted an innings and 139-run outright win over Baroda. Batting first, Punjab posted 599, while the visiting side replied with 160 in their innings. The side was put to follow-on, and managed 300 on the board. Opener Nitya Pandya posted a stunning 197 off 262 balls, with 23 boundaries and 10 sixes. However, he failed to get support from the other end. Jadhav Rajvirsinh and Vaibhav HB posted 21 runs each. Emanjot Singh Chahal picked three, while Harjas Singh Tandon took two for the bowling side. Krish Bhagat, Garv Kumar, Uday Saharan and Havneet Singh picked one wicket each.