Chandigarh, Punjab post wins in national cricket meet

Chandigarh began their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with a three-wicket victory over Baroda, while Punjab registered a four-wicket win over Haryana.

Playing at MCA, Mumbai, Baroda posted 148/6 in 20 overs. Opener Amit Passi scored 18 before falling to Bhagmender Lather. Shivalik Sharma top-scored with 45 off 42 balls, including four boundaries and a six. Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 40 off 42 balls, while Bhanu Pania (19) and Atit Sheth (14) were the other notable contributors.

Lather returned figures of 2/27, while Sandeep Sharma, Chiragvir Dhindsa and Chandigarh skipper Shivam Bhambri claimed a wicket each.

In reply, Chandigarh chased down the target, with Bhambri leading the charge with 45 off 41 balls, including four boundaries. Manan Vohra (14) and Arjun Azad (26 off 20 balls, with a boundary and two sixes) provided an early start. Bhambri and Aarush Bhandari then raised a 56-run stand off 36 balls for the fourth wicket. Bhandari contributed 26 off 18 balls, including four boundaries. Jagjit Singh Sandhu (10) and Bhagmender Lather (6) remained unbeaten. Hooda and Pandya claimed two wickets each, while Mahesh Pithiya took one.

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In another match, Punjab defeated Haryana in a high-scoring encounter. Batting first, Haryana posted 190/6, with Dinesh Bana (42 off 20 balls, including five sixes and a boundary), Rahul Tewatia (35 off 20 balls), Ankit Kumar (28), Yashvardhan Dalal (25) and Samant Jakhar (24) making notable contributions.

Harpreet Brar took two wickets, while Sukhdeep Bajwa, Sanvir Singh, Raghu Sharma and Ramandeep Singh claimed one each.

Punjab chased down the target, scoring 193/6 with five balls to spare. Vihaan Malhotra starred with an unbeaten 86 off 50 balls, including eight boundaries and five sixes. Skipper Uday Saharan contributed 42 off 18 balls, with two boundaries and four sixes, while Prabhsimran Singh (22) and Sanvir Singh (21) also chipped in.