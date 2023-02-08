Chandigarh put on notice over plea for Punjab and Haryana High Court’s ‘holistic development plan’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued notice to the Union of India, the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the States of Punjab and Haryana on a plea seeking directions to expedite HC’s “holistic development plan” for reducing the load on the existing building.

The matter was placed before the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli after a petition was filed in public interest by Vinod Dhatterwal, secretary of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Employees’ Association, and others.

The Bench was told that approximately10,000 lawyers, around 3,300 court employees, nearly 3,000 advocates’ clerks, employees of advocate-general offices of the two states, security personnel, uncountable litigants and other employees of different departments visited the High Court daily. No less than 10,000 cars and thousands of two-wheelers also reached the High Court. The existing building/premises were unable to bear the load. It has also been contended that there was hardly any space to accommodate more than 5 lakh judicial files pending in the High Court.

The petitioners added that there was a mammoth increase in the membership of advocates, the employees and footfall of litigants, besides the officials, compared to the times when the High Court started as common institution for two states and a UT.

“From the security and emergency perspective, even a small incident can lead to a rampage, resulting in unimagined loss. The present situation in the parking lot is such that neither an ambulance nor a fire brigade can reach a desired place,” the plea said.