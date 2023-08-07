Chandigarh railway station among 508 being revamped

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 6

The virtual launch of redevelopment works of 508 railway stations, including Chandigarh's, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme by PM Narendra Modi today was also witnessed at the city railway station.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were among those present. Under the scheme, redevelopment works of 508 railway stations across the country will be ensured in the first phase.

The Chandigarh junction, where work is already on, is being remodelled at a cost of Rs 511 crore. The modernisation would include improvement of facade, aesthetically improved porches, upgrade of waiting halls, de-cluttering of circulating area, landscaping, improved toilets, divyang-friendly facilities, installation of lifts and escalators, aesthetically designed signage with better visibility, free Wi-Fi and gradual shift towards sustainable and environment friendly solutions.

At least 15 railway stations in Haryana are to be redeveloped in the first phase and 34 in the second. Addressing the function as the chief guest, Purohit along with Haryana and Chandigarh, Punjab would also be benefitted by this scheme as 22 of its railway stations would also be redeveloped.

Rename railway station: Haryana Speaker

Haryana Assembly Speaker and legislator Gian Chand Gupta said the name of Chandigarh railway station be changed to Chandigarh-Panchkula railway station. "A large number of people come from Panchkula side. They do not know that Chandigarh railway station is also the station for Panchkula. So, I request for a common name," he said.

