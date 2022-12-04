Chandigarh Railway Station: Congress women join stir against pick-up & drop-off charges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

The Chandigarh Mahila Congress today joined the Youth Congress workers protesting against the pick-up and drop-off charges being imposed at the city railway station.

“If the railway administration does not stop this atrocity, this protest will continue like this,” said Manoj Lubana, president, Chandigarh Youth Congress. Vice-president of the party Preeti Gupta said the railways started this system to regulate traffic, but it created more problems. General public was facing a lot of trouble, she said.

Deepa Dubey, president, Mahila Congress, said she appealed to the President of India for the safety of women returning after travelling at night at the Chandigarh railway station, the elderly and the disabled. Deepa added, “The Chandigarh Youth Congress has been protesting for the sixth day at the railway station, but the government has not shown any concern. Why are the Chandigarh Administration and the local railway administration turning a blind eye to the plight of pregnant women, elderly and the physically-challenged?”

She appealed to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit to run e-buses, e-rickshaws and electric vehicles free of cost at the railway station for women, elderly and disabled people. The protesters said due to high charges after a six-minute free pick-up and drop-off, people were facing a lot of problems.