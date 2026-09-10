Chandigarh railway station’s 36-day disruption begins, 442 trips to be lost

Chandigarh railway station’s longest-ever disruption began on Thursday, with lines and platforms shutting in rotation for 36 days till October 15, as Northern Railway erects the station’s new through-roof and dismantles the existing foot-over-bridge under the Rail Land Development Authority’s (RLDA) redevelopment project, which is over 90 per cent complete.

The ₹462-crore redevelopment of the station, aimed at turning it into a world-class multimodal hub, has been under way for over three years and has missed four deadlines so far. The tender was floated in September 2022 and awarded in November 2022, with construction beginning in January 2023.

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The scale and duration of the block mean passengers will face disruption on almost every visit to the station through mid-October — a cancelled train on one date, a short-terminated service on another and a changed platform the next, often for the same route. With 442 trips cancelled, 18 trains rerouted or truncated at Ambala Cantt and 76 more shifting platforms across the three phases, commuters unfamiliar with the day-wise schedule risk missing connections, being redirected to Mohali or Ambala Cantt at short notice, or waiting longer at unfamiliar platforms with luggage.

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The inconvenience is likely to be compounded for elderly passengers and first-time travellers less accustomed to checking real-time updates. The overlap with the festival season, when trains typically run full and families travel together, is expected to add to the rush. Passengers have been advised to verify their train’s status before every journey rather than rely on the earlier schedule.

The work will be carried out in three 12-day phases, each closing a different set of platforms so the station remains partly operational throughout. The first phase will run from September 10 to 21 (Line 6, Platform 5; Line 7, non-platform; Line 8, Platform 6), the second from September 22 to October 3 (Line 4, Platform 3; Line 5, Platform 4), and the third from October 4 to 15 (Line 1, Platform 2; Line 2, non-platform; Line 3, Platform 2).

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TRAINS CANCELLED

Twelve train services will remain cancelled during the block, adding up to 442 trips between September 9 and October 16. The Delhi–Kalka, Chandigarh–Amritsar, Chandigarh–Ferozepur and Ambala–Jalandhar City pairs account for 74 trips each, while the Ambala–Kalka pair accounts for 72.

OTHER DISRUPTIONS

Six more train pairs, including the Rishikesh–Chandigarh, Ajmer–Chandigarh and Udaipur–Chandigarh services, will be short-terminated or short-originated at Ambala Cantt on specified dates, with their Chandigarh legs cancelled each time.

Two Ludhiana–Amritsar trains will run diverted via Sirhind on October 3 and 10, bypassing Chandigarh and Mohali. Eight long-distance trains will get a temporary additional stop at SASN (Mohali) during the block to ease the rush at Chandigarh, while 76 trains will berth on platforms different from their scheduled ones across the three phases.

FESTIVAL SEASON SQUEEZE

The timing coincides with a dense festival stretch. Hartalika Teej on September 14 opens the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav festivities, which run till September 25, when Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan fall and the 15-day Pitru Paksha begins.

Vishwakarma Puja is observed on September 17. Pitru Paksha ends with Mahalaya on October 10, a day before Sharad Navratri begins on October 11. Thus, nearly the entire festive travel season falls within the disruption window, with the third and final block phase under way.

NO SCOPE FOR EXTENSION

Railway officials have made it clear that the block cannot be extended, with the festival and peak travel season following immediately afterwards. The RLDA has been directed to complete the roof and FOB work strictly within the 36 days.

Wide publicity and repeated announcements have been ordered, along with additional RPF and commercial staff to guide passengers.

Passengers have been advised to check train status before travelling through NTES, Rail Madad (139) or station enquiry counters, and to note SASN and Ambala Cantt as alternate boarding points for affected services.