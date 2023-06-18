Chandigarh: Rain for 2 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

The local Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast for Sunday and Monday. The maximum temperature today rose to 39.2°C, three degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature remained 25.8°C, one degree below normal.

Only 27mm rainfall has been recorded this month, which is 53.8 per cent less than the normal rainfall this month till now.

The department said there had been a few Western Disturbances recently, but those were not strong enough to cause rain in the city.