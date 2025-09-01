Chandigarh rain: Sukhna lake floodgates open a record eighth time this monsoon

Advertisement

Following continuous rain since last night, the UT Administration opened two of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake this morning after the water level of the lake crossed the danger mark of 1,163 feet.

Advertisement

According to officials, one floodgate was opened around 7:30 am and the second gate was opened around 9 am.

It was the eighth time the floodgates were opened this monsoon season.

Advertisement

Earlier, the floodgates were opened on August 30, 29, 19, 17, 15, 8, and 6. The floodgates were opened to release the excess water of the lake into the Ghaggar river through the Sukhna Choe.

The UT Engineering Department has deployed officials at the regulator end of the lake on a 24/7 basis, and CCTV cameras have also been installed to regularly monitor the water level of the lake.

A control room has also been established to coordinate with the district administrations of Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula for proper communication during the opening of the floodgates.

The officials said that the district administrations of the neighbouring districts were alerted before the opening of the floodgates.

Floodgates were opened four times in 2023, six times in 2022, and five times in 2021.

Opening two floodgates in August 2020 caused widespread flooding in the low-lying areas of Zirakpur situated alongside the Sukhna Choe. On September 24, 2018, the floodgates were opened after a gap of 10 years.