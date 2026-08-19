Chandigarh: Rainwater enters Sector 10 skating rink

Rainwater entered the Sector 10 Sports Complex and turned the skating rink and adjoining areas into a mini-pool for a few hours.

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The arena, which has been projected to host international events next year, has also hosted several important national events in the past.

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An official at the complex said the facility was located in a low-lying area where water accumulated quickly during heavy rain.

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“Rainwater also entered the roller skating (hockey) rink. No damage has been reported. The arena was cleared within a few hours after the rain stopped,” the official said. Videos and photographs showing rainwater gushing into the complex through the entrance gate circulated widely on social media.

“The practice session was disrupted for a few hours, and the entrance area was badly affected by the heavy rain. The workers helped clear the area, and practice resumed,” said a parent.

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The skating rink was constructed in 1970 and has facilities for artistic skating, speed skating and roller hockey events. The facility has also hosted training camps for probables of the Indian roller hockey squad.