DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Rainwater enters Sector 10 skating rink

Chandigarh: Rainwater enters Sector 10 skating rink

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:51 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Sector 10 skating rink after the downpour on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Rainwater entered the Sector 10 Sports Complex and turned the skating rink and adjoining areas into a mini-pool for a few hours.

Advertisement

The arena, which has been projected to host international events next year, has also hosted several important national events in the past.

Advertisement

An official at the complex said the facility was located in a low-lying area where water accumulated quickly during heavy rain.

Advertisement

“Rainwater also entered the roller skating (hockey) rink. No damage has been reported. The arena was cleared within a few hours after the rain stopped,” the official said. Videos and photographs showing rainwater gushing into the complex through the entrance gate circulated widely on social media.

“The practice session was disrupted for a few hours, and the entrance area was badly affected by the heavy rain. The workers helped clear the area, and practice resumed,” said a parent.

Advertisement

The skating rink was constructed in 1970 and has facilities for artistic skating, speed skating and roller hockey events. The facility has also hosted training camps for probables of the Indian roller hockey squad.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts