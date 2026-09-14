The Fast Track Special Court, Chandigarh, has held taxi driver Monu Kumar guilty in another rape and murder case, this time involving the killing of a 60-year-old woman whose body was found in a forested area of Sector 54, near Government School, on February 28, 2024.

After receiving information about the body, police officials reached the spot. The deceased woman’s husband later identified her body.

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The man told the police that his wife had come to Chandigarh from their native village in Uttar Pradesh around two-and-a-half months earlier. She had not been keeping well for the previous 10-15 days.

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On February 27, 2024, at around 6.30 pm, when he returned home from work, he found his wife missing from their house in Mohali. He tried to locate her but could not find her. The following morning, he lodged a missing DDR at a police station in Mohali, Punjab.

Later, he received a message from a person identified as Ajay Kumar informing him that a woman’s body had been found near a school in Sector 54, Chandigarh.

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During the investigation, Monu Kumar, who was already in police custody in another rape and murder case, confessed to killing the woman and stealing her silver anklet (payal).

DNA samples of Monu Kumar were sent to the CFSL for examination. After the report confirmed a DNA match between the accused and the deceased, a supplementary chargesheet was filed against him and the rape charge was added to the FIR.

After completion of the investigation, the challan was presented before the court. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused. Monu Kumar pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The accused’s counsel, Sunil Kumar Pandey, argued that Monu Kumar had been falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor, however, argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court held Monu Kumar guilty under Sections 302 and 376-E of the IPC. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence tomorrow.

Earlier, on August 21, 2026, Monu Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in another rape and murder case involving a 40-year-old woman whose body was found in a forested area of Snehalaya, Maloya, on January 12, 2022.

The court had also sentenced Monu Kumar to life imprisonment in 2025 for the rape and murder of a 22-year-old MBA student whose body was found in a forested area in 2010.