Chandigarh Reads: Where strangers bond over books in public spaces

On a Sunday morning, amid the greenery of Chandigarh’s parks, a group of people gathers with books in hand. Some arrive with novels, others with non-fiction, academic texts or whatever they happen to be reading. There is no prescribed reading list, membership fee or pressure to finish a chapter. The idea is simple: to read together.

This is Chandigarh Reads, a community that has grown from a modest gathering of four or five friends in 2023 to a weekly congregation of around 50 people, united by their love for reading and the company of fellow readers.

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Founded by Dr Karandeep, who holds a PhD in finance from Panjab University and hails from Ludhiana, the initiative draws inspiration from Cubbon Reads, a Bengaluru-based reading community. Arsh, co-founder of Cubbon Reads, helped Chandigarh Reads organise its initial sessions, laying the foundation for the city’s own chapter.

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In 2024, the initiative welcomed two more members — Gunveen, a designer from Christ University who manages its social media presence, and Arlita, who helps conceptualise activities for the community.

Yet, Chandigarh Reads is not a conventional book club. There are no discussions to prepare for, genres to adhere to or expectations to meet. Members bring their own reading material and spend time reading in a shared space.

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“We are against book-shaming,” says Dr Karandeep, emphasising that everyone is welcome to bring any genre or reading material without fear of judgement.

The choice of venue reflects the same philosophy. The group prefers natural surroundings and parks, making the most of Chandigarh’s green spaces. When extreme weather makes outdoor gatherings difficult, the sessions move to cafes across the city.

The community meets every Sunday, celebrating its milestones in thoughtful ways. At its 100th reading session on August 16, 2026, the group presented customised bookmarks to readers. Its 110th session was held at Butterfly Park last Sunday.

Special occasions also offer opportunities to experiment. For Independence Day, members contributed books on the theme of freedom to curate a mini-library, turning individual collections into a shared reading experience.

There is no registration fee or formal enrolment process. Instead, the community relies on mutual respect and a sense of responsibility towards the space it has created. Dr Karandeep says a blacklisting policy is in place to address certain kinds of behaviour, but the group has never had to invoke it.

For him, the real achievement lies in the relationships that have developed along the way.

“Chandigarh Reads is about creating readers out of non-readers. Our community is for people from all strata and backgrounds to come together and feel a sense of belonging. After all, whether introverts or extroverts, we all seek connection,” he says.

In a world where reading can often become a solitary pursuit, Chandigarh Reads offers something beyond the pages — a place to pause, feel a sense of belonging and discover that sometimes the best stories begin when strangers sit down together.