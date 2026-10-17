Chandigarh realty check: Plot sold for Rs 200 cr, Sec 9 house Rs 100 cr

Chandigarh’s real estate market has scaled its highest-ever peak in the current fiscal year, with a 30-kanal industrial plot in Industrial Area, Phase I, registered at Rs 200.32 crore in July — the single highest property registration ever recorded in the city across all categories. In the same six months, a four-kanal house in Sector 9-B became the costliest residential property ever registered in Chandigarh, changing hands at Rs100 crore.

Official Estate Office data for the first two quarters of FY 2026-27, between April 1 and September 30, a copy of which is with The Tribune, confirms that the city has produced record-breaking transactions across all three segments — commercial, residential and agricultural — even before the fiscal year reaches its midpoint.

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The government revenue implications are equally striking. At the prevailing rate of 6 per cent stamp duty and 1 per cent registration fee, the Rs100-crore Sector 9-B residential deal alone generated approximately Rs 7 crore for the UT Administration in a single transaction. The Rs 200.32-crore industrial property deal would have attracted duty and fees running into double-digit crores.

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PRICE SPIRAL IN 4 YEARS

Four years of Estate Office data tell an unambiguous story: property prices in Chandigarh have risen exponentially, with the steepest acceleration seen in the past 12 months.

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In Sector 9 — the city’s most expensive residential address — the trend is stark. House No. 235 in Sector 9-C (5.27 kanals) was registered at Rs 65 crore in March 2024. Six months later, House No. 343 in Sector 9-D (5.07 kanals) fetched Rs 70 crore. By August 2025, House No. 82 in Sector 9-A (7.02 kanals) was registered at Rs 126 crore, then the all-time record. In December 2025, House No. 32 in Sector 9-A (4.94 kanals) was registered at Rs 108.5 crore. In May 2026, House No. 132 in Sector 9-B (4.11 kanals) was registered at Rs 100 crore. The per-kanal rate in Sector 9 has moved from approximately Rs 12.3 crore in early 2024 to Rs 24.3 crore in mid-2026, near-doubling in two and a half years.

The commercial segment shows a steeper climb. In FY 2023-24, the city’s peak commercial deal was an SCO in Sector 7-C at Rs 28.80 crore (1.26 kanals). In FY 2024-25, a showroom of a similar size in the same sector was sold for Rs 30 crore. In FY 2025-26, a commercial unit in Industrial Area, Phase I, fetched Rs 125.44 crore. This year, the same industrial area has produced Chandigarh’s costliest-ever deal of any kind — Plot No. 3, Phase I (30.3 kanals) sold for Rs 200.32 crore.

Agricultural land in Chandigarh’s revenue villages has followed the same upward line. The top agricultural deal in FY 2025-26 was 27.5 kanals in Behlana village at Rs 15.25 crore. In the first half of FY 2026-27, 27-kanal property in the same village was registered at Rs 16.75 crore.

THE REVENUE PICTURE

While total registrations have declined sharply — from 12,040 documents in FY 2023-24 to just 4,878 in H1 FY 2026-27 — stamp duty collections tell a different story entirely. Collections rose from Rs 247.02 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 276.96 crore in 2024-25, and surged to a record Rs 348.23 crore in FY 2025-26. In H1 FY 2026-27 alone, stamp duty has already touched Rs 141.23 crore.

Speaking to The Tribune, Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said, “Investors across India choose Chandigarh because it offers what no other city can — planned infrastructure, transparent governance and an unmatched quality of life. These figures are a stamp of confidence in the city’s ease of doing business and its future,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said every landmark transaction was a testament to the Administration’s commitment to transparent governance. “Whether it is a Rs 200-crore industrial registration or a Rs 100-crore residential property registration, every transaction in Chandigarh is processed with full integrity, efficiency and accountability. These records reflect not just market momentum but the trust our citizens and investors repose in our systems,” he said.