Chandigarh records 36.9°C; yellow alert issued for Sunday, Monday

Chandigarh experienced the hottest day on Saturday, with a maximum temperature of 36.9 degree Celsius, making it the third highest in the region after Palwal (37.5 degree Celsius) and Ambala and Hisar (both 37.2 degree Celsius).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Chandigarh and Haryana on Sunday and Monday.

The day’s temperature was 0.3 degree Celsius higher than Friday and 3.1 degree Celsius above normal, prompting residents to stay indoors.

Advertisement

Similarly, the minimum temperature of 27.8 degree Celsius was 0.8 degree above Friday’s measurement and 0.7 degree above normal. The relative humidity touched 83%.

While Mohali recorded 35.9 and 27.5 degree Celsius maximum and minimum temperature, respectively, Panchkula measured maximum of 35.5 and minimum of 27.2 degree Celsius to remain the least hot in the tricity.

Advertisement

However, as compared to Friday, there was a fall of 0.3 and 0.4 degree in the average maximum temperature, which was near normal and above normal by 2 degrees in Punjab and Haryana, respectively, on Saturday.

The IMD has predicted partly and generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and rain in the tricity for the next five days till July 31.

“The average maximum and minimum temperature will remain between 37 and 26 degree Celsius, respectively, in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for the next five days,” the weathermen said.

TRICITY METER

CITY MAX MIN

Chandigarh 36.9°C 27.8°C

Mohali 35.9°C 27.5°C

Panchkula 35.5°C 27.2°C