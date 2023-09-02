Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the city last month witnessed an increase of 7 per cent against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection for August stood at Rs 192 crore, Rs 13 crore more than Rs 179 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection had registered an increase of 23 per cent in July against the mop-up during the corresponding period last year. The collection for July stood at Rs 217 crore, Rs 41 crore more than Rs 176 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection had registered a growth of 34 per cent in June and 55 per cent in May. The collection for May stood at Rs 259 crore, Rs 92 crore more than Rs 167 crore collected during the same month in 2022. It was the highest-ever collection for a month by the UT since the inception of the GST.

