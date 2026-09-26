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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh records 8.4% drop in average power use in September

Chandigarh records 8.4% drop in average power use in September

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:03 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Power consumption in August remained relatively high, with daily demand touching a maximum of 423 MW on August 13.
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With change in weather conditions, the city has witnessed a decline of around 8.4 per cent in average daily power consumption in September compared to August. According to the daily power consumption data, the average consumption during August stood at 367.16 MW, while the average for the first 24 days of September came down to 336.17 MW.

The data shows that the average daily consumption has declined by around 31 MW, translating into an 8.44 per cent reduction. The comparison is based on the average daily consumption recorded during the two periods of 31 days of August and the first 24 days of September.

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Power consumption in August remained relatively high, with daily demand touching a maximum of 423 MW on August 13. Consumption crossed the 400-MW mark on August 3, 25 and 27 as well.

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In September, the highest daily consumption so far was recorded at 397 MW on September 11. The lowest was 209 MW on September 17, which was significantly below the levels recorded on most other days. Consumption was also below 300 MW on September 6, when it stood at 277 MW.

The daily figures indicate that power demand has generally remained lower during September, although there have been fluctuations. Consumption was above 380 MW on September 9, 10 and 11, before declining again in the following days.

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The fall in average consumption comes after August, when Chandigarh experienced relatively higher power demand. The September figures, however, cover only the first 24 days of the month, and therefore the final monthly average will depend on consumption during the remaining days.

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