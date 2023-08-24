Chandigarh records 84mm rainfall in 24 hours

Chandigarh, August 23
The city has received 84mm rainfall from 8:30 am yesterday to 8:30 am today. It was accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm during the night.
Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm today, 19.4mm rainfall was witnessed. As per weather forecast, rain is expected to continue for next few days. So far, 1089.8 mm rainfall has been recorded during the ongoing monsoon season, from June 1 to till today.
Today’s rain also brought down day’s temperature to 27.7°C from 31.6°C yesterday, which is 5 degrees below normal. The minimum temp fell to 24.6°C from 28.3°C, one degree below normal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown
Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...
Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...
Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert
Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble