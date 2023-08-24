Chandigarh records 84mm rainfall in 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

The city has received 84mm rainfall from 8:30 am yesterday to 8:30 am today. It was accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm during the night.

Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm today, 19.4mm rainfall was witnessed. As per weather forecast, rain is expected to continue for next few days. So far, 1089.8 mm rainfall has been recorded during the ongoing monsoon season, from June 1 to till today.

Today’s rain also brought down day’s temperature to 27.7°C from 31.6°C yesterday, which is 5 degrees below normal. The minimum temp fell to 24.6°C from 28.3°C, one degree below normal.