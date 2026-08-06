Chandigarh records drop in stunting, rise in underweight children

While Chandigarh has recorded a significant improvement in reducing stunting among children under the age of five, it is witnessing an alarming increase in the number of wasted and underweight children. The findings were revealed in the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) data presented by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the Rajya Sabha.

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According to the report, the prevalence of stunting (height for age) declined from 25.3 per cent in NFHS-5 to 19 per cent in NFHS-6. The figure is considerably lower than the national average of 29.3 per cent and also better than neighbouring states, including Punjab (20.4 per cent), Haryana (25.9 per cent) and Delhi (26.4 per cent). The improvement is being attributed to better maternal and child healthcare services, enhanced immunisation coverage and increased awareness regarding child health and nutrition.

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Despite this encouraging trend, another key nutritional indicator has worsened considerably. The proportion of children suffering from wasting (weight for height) rose sharply from 8.4 per cent to 19.5 per cent, bringing Chandigarh close to the national average of 19 per cent. The rise pointed towards growing concerns over inadequate nutrition and illness affecting children’s growth.

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An even more worrying trend emerged in the number of underweight (weight for age) children. The percentage of children with low weight for age increased from 20.6 per cent in the previous survey to 31.6 per cent in NFHS-6, nearly matching the national average of 31.8 per cent. The latest figure also placed Chandigarh behind neighbouring states, with Punjab reporting 23.7 per cent underweight children, Haryana 28.9 per cent and Delhi 27.4 per cent. The data indicated that despite having relatively advanced healthcare infrastructure, the Union Territory continued to struggle with ensuring balanced nutrition for young children.

Another area where Chandigarh performed below the national average was in providing adequate complementary feeding to children aged between six and 23 months. Only 13.9 per cent of children in the city received the minimum acceptable diet against the national average of 15.3 per cent.

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Health experts stressed that breastfeeding, along with timely introduction of nutritious complementary foods during the first two years of life, formed the foundation of a child’s physical growth, brain development and immunity.

They believed that rapid urbanisation, changing dietary habits, increasing dependence on processed foods, busy lifestyles of working parents and limited awareness about appropriate complementary feeding practices might be contributing to the deterioration in children’s nutritional status. They emphasised that strengthening anganwadi services, improving nutrition counselling for mothers, promoting breastfeeding and ensuring regular growth monitoring and health check-ups could significantly improve child nutrition outcomes.