Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh records minimum of 6.9 degrees; Punjab, Haryana reel under dense fog

Chandigarh records minimum of 6.9 degrees; Punjab, Haryana reel under dense fog

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows of 5.4, 6, 4.9 and 5.8 degrees Celsius

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:18 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A resident walks wearing mask during a cold foggy day at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Punjab and Haryana are reeling under intense cold while dense fog enveloped many areas in both states on Saturday.

Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district was the coldest place in Punjab, recording a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the local meteorological department.

Among other areas in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. Ludhiana shivered at 4.6 degrees Celsius while Patiala's minimum was 7 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows of 5.4, 6, 4.9 and 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Haryana, Gurugram was the coldest place with a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, while Hisar's low was 5 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered minimum temperatures of 5.5, 7.2, 6.5 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

