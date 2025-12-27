Chandigarh records minimum of 6.9 degrees; Punjab, Haryana reel under dense fog

Punjab and Haryana are reeling under intense cold while dense fog enveloped many areas in both states on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district was the coldest place in Punjab, recording a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the local meteorological department.

Advertisement

Among other areas in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. Ludhiana shivered at 4.6 degrees Celsius while Patiala's minimum was 7 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows of 5.4, 6, 4.9 and 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

In neighbouring Haryana, Gurugram was the coldest place with a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, while Hisar's low was 5 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered minimum temperatures of 5.5, 7.2, 6.5 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.