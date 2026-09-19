Chandigarh records region’s coolest night again, day-night gap widens to 14.1°C

Chandigarh recorded another sharp contrast in temperatures on Friday, with the minimum falling to 20.9°C—the lowest recorded in the Punjab-Haryana region—even as the maximum climbed to 35°C. The city has now recorded one of the region’s lowest night temperatures for the second consecutive day.

The 14.1°C gap between the day’s maximum and night’s minimum was even wider than the previous day, when it stood at 14°C. The sharp day-night variation, coupled with changing weather conditions, can aggravate seasonal health complaints such as viral and flu-like illnesses.

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Chandigarh witnesses hottest day, Panchkula coolest

Chandigarh recorded the highest maximum temperature in the Tricity at 35°C, up 1°C from the previous day and 1.7°C above normal.

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Mohali followed closely at 34.8°C, up 2°C, while Panchkula recorded the lowest daytime temperature among the three at 33.1°C, up 1.3°C.

The night temperatures showed the reverse pattern. Mohali recorded the warmest night in the Tricity at 22.9°C, while Panchkula recorded 21.2°C, the lowest minimum in Haryana after Chandigarh’s 20.9°C. Chandigarh’s minimum was 3.3°C below normal, while Panchkula’s was 1.2°C above previous night.

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Coolest night across the region

Chandigarh’s 20.9°C minimum was also equal to the lowest minimum recorded in Punjab, where Hoshiarpur reported 20.9°C. Haryana’s lowest was 21.2°C at Panchkula.

In Punjab, the average minimum temperature fell 0.1°C and remained near normal, while the state’s lowest minimum was 20.9°C at Hoshiarpur. In Haryana, the average minimum rose 0.4°C and remained near normal, with Panchkula recording the state low of 21.2°C.

Dry spell sets in

The IMD reported dry weather across Punjab and Haryana during the past 24 hours, with no rain recorded in Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula. The seven-day forecast keeps both Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh dry from September 19 to 25, while no weather warning is in force for the period.

The IMD identifies June-September as the Southwest Monsoon season.

Rainfall deficit persists

Chandigarh’s seasonal rainfall stood at 697.6 mm as of 8.30 am on Friday, remaining 15% below normal. The city received no rain during the preceding 24 hours or during the day.

Relative humidity & forecast

Chandigarh recorded maximum relative humidity of 90% and minimum of 57%.

The Tricity is forecast to remain dry through September 24, with maximum temperatures of 35°C on September 20, 37°C on September 21, 37°C on September 22, 36°C on September 23 and 35°C on September 24. The corresponding minimum temperatures are forecast at 22°C, 23°C, 23°C, 22°C and 23°C.