Chandigarh records region’s hottest day as mercury rises above normal; nights dip below normal

Chandigarh’s weather continued to swing sharply on Tuesday, with the city recording the highest maximum temperature in Punjab at 35.8°C, even as the night temperature fell below normal. The day temperature was 2.5°C above normal, marking a sharp contrast between daytime heat and cooler nights in the Tricity.

The Chandigarh weather observatory recorded a maximum of 35.8°C, up 0.1°C from Monday and 2.5°C above normal, while the minimum fell to 23°C, down 1.4°C and 1.2°C below normal. No rainfall was recorded during the past 24 hours or during the day.

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Day temperature remains high

Chandigarh’s 35.8°C was higher than the 35.4°C maximum recorded at both Patiala and Bathinda in Punjab, making the city the hottest listed station in Punjab in Tuesday’s bulletin.

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The temperature was also among the higher readings across Haryana. Haryana’s highest was 37.1°C in Mahendragarh, followed by 36.8°C in Gurugram, 36.7°C in Faridabad, 36.5°C in Nuh, 36.0°C in Indri Rest House and 35.9°C at Hisar.

Within the Tricity, Chandigarh was the hottest, followed by Mohali at 35.2°C and Panchkula at 33.1°C.

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Nights turn cooler

Despite the warm day, the night temperature in Chandigarh dipped below normal. The city minimum of 23°C was 1.2°C below normal, down 1.4°C from the previous day. The Chandigarh airport recorded a minimum of 24.6°C, which was 0.4°C above normal.

Mohali recorded the warmest night in the Tricity at 24.8°C, while the Chandigarh airport recorded 24.6°C. Panchkula was the coolest in the Tricity at 21.9°C, down 0.8°C from the previous night.

Relative humidity remains high

Humidity remained relatively high despite the dry conditions. At the Chandigarh observatory, the maximum relative humidity was 90 per cent and the minimum was 43 per cent.

Seasonal rainfall deficit crosses 15 per cent

Chandigarh’s seasonal rainfall stood at 697.6 mm against the normal seasonal rainfall, leaving the deficit at 15.3 per cent as of 8.30 am. No additional rainfall was recorded during the day, leaving the seasonal total unchanged at 697.6 mm by 5.30 pm.

This comes as the Southwest Monsoon continues its withdrawal from the region. In its September 21 update, the IMD had said conditions were favourable for further withdrawal from the remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Delhi during the following two to three days.

Dry spell continues, rain chances later

The next five days are forecast to remain largely dry initially. The Tricity is expected to see maximum temperatures of 36°C, 36°C, 35°C, 35°C and 35°C from September 23 to 27, with minimum temperatures of 24°C, 24°C, 24°C, 23°C and 23°C, respectively.

The forecast indicates MCS on September 23-24, followed by partly cloudy skies with thunderstorm/rain on September 25-26 and partly cloudy skies on September 27.

The seven-day outlook keeps Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh dry through September 24, with isolated activity forecast on September 25-26, dry conditions on September 27 and isolated activity again on September 28. No weather warning has been issued for any of the next seven days.