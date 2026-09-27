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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh reflects country’s vision of progress, modernity: MP Manish Tewari

Chandigarh reflects country’s vision of progress, modernity: MP Manish Tewari

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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MP Manish Tewari at the inauguration of the 12th INS & OUTS Expo.
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City MP Manish Tewari inaugurated the 12th INS & OUTS Expo, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), at Parade Ground, Sector 17. The four-day exhibition, being held from September 25 to 28, showcases the latest developments in architecture, construction, real estate, interior design, technology and automation.

The inaugural session was held on the theme “Redefining Architecture Through Technology & Automation.” Naveen Seth, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI, delivered the opening remarks, while Rajneesh Bansal, Chair, Chandigarh Chapter, PHDCCI, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the significance of the expo.

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Addressing a gathering on the occasion, MP Manish Tewari highlighted Chandigarh’s global identity as “The City Beautiful” and described it as a notable example of modern urban planning and architecture.

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He said Chandigarh, designed by legendary architect Le Corbusier, reflects independent India’s vision of progress, modernity and planned development.

Tewari said Chandigarh would continue to evolve in the field of architecture while preserving the beauty and design principles envisioned by its creators.

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