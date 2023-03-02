Chandigarh registers 5% GST growth in February

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

After witnessing a record jump in December, the gross goods and services tax (GST) collection for February witnessed an increase of just 5% in the city against the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2022.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection for February stood at Rs 188 crore, Rs 10 crore more than Rs 178 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

After witnessing a marginal fall in November 2022, the gross GST collection in December last year jumped to 33% against the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2021.

The collection for December 2022 stood at Rs 218 crore, Rs 54 crore more than Rs 164 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

For the first time this fiscal, the gross GST collection for November had dropped by 3% in comparison to the revenue earned during the same month in 2021. The collection stood at Rs 175 crore, which was Rs 5 crore lower than Rs 180 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

In October last year, the UT had registered 28% growth in GST collection, which stood at Rs 203 crore, Rs 45 crore higher than Rs 158 crore collected during corresponding period in 2021.

In September 2022, the UT saw a 35% jump in GST collection at Rs 206 crore, Rs 54 crore higher than Rs 152 crore revenue generated in the previous year.

In May last year, an increase of 29% in collection was seen as the city generated Rs 167 crore, Rs 37 crore more than Rs 130 crore mopped up during the same period in 2021.

In April 2022, the collection saw a 22% jump. The UT had generated Rs 249 crore revenue against Rs 203 crore collected during the same month the previous year.

In March 2022, the tax receipts stood at Rs 184 crore, 11% higher than Rs 165 crore received during the corresponding period in 2021.

A growth of 20 per cent was seen in February, with collections of Rs 178 crore, up from Rs 149 crore collected during the same month last year. The Finance Ministry did not release the state-wise data for January this year.