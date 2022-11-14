Chandigarh: Rehri-puller dies in road accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A rehri-puller was killed and another injured after being hit by a truck near the Transport light point. Complainant Dilshad, a Bapu Dham Colony Phase II resident, claimed the truck hit his rehri and another belonging to Sarfaraz in Sector 26. They were taken to GMSH-16 and PGI, respectively. Sarfaraz was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered. TNS

Woman’s body found in Sohana

Mohali: The body of a 23-year-old nursing staff employee of a private hospital in Panchkula was found under mysterious circumstances near a village pond in Sohana on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Naseeb Kaur, a native of Abohar, currently staying with a girl in Sohana. No suicide note has been found. The body has been kept at the Phase-6 Civil Hospital mortuary. tns

Yug shines in Saupin’s win

Chandigarh: Yug Akshat Gagneja scored 50 runs and claimed 2/20 to help Saupin’s School, Sector 32, defeat Learning Paths School, Mohali, by seven wickets in the 13th St Joseph’s Invitational Cricket Championship. Batting first, the Mohali team scored 134 runs before getting all out in 20 overs. Bhrigav and Aakash contributed 34 runs each, while Ayaan Rana (25) and Nitbhay (13) were other two scorers for the side. Jodhveer, Gagneja and Chirag Rawal claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, the Sector 32 team posted 136/3 in 16 overs. Gagneja’s innings was supported by Surya Lohatia (30) and Rawal (25). Nirbhay claimed two wickets for the bowling side. TNS

Two POs land in police net

Chandigarh: Two proclaimed offenders have been nabbed by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police. Ajay Prasad was declared a PO in September after being released on bail in a 2018 AC theft. He was re-arrested on Sunday from Sector 16. Also, Amandeep of Mauli Jagran, declared a PO earlier this month, was nabbed from his house. A case under Section 188 was registered against him in April 2020. TNS

2 held for theft at grocery store

Chandigarh: Two youths have been arrested for theft at a grocery store in Sector 35. Complainant Pankaj Nagpal claimed unidentified persons took away Rs 35,000 in cash, documents and a DVR from the store on November 11. A case was registered at the Sector 36 police station. Later, the two — Rahul (20) and Sumit (19), both residents of Kajheri village, were arrested in the case.