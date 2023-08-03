Chandigarh rejects AAP proposal to allot land for Punjab party office

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

The UT Administration has turned down a proposal put forth by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to allot a plot in Chandigarh for the Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit office, claiming it didn’t meet the required criteria.

An official said political parties could obtain land in Chandigarh under two conditions. First, they must have national party status, and second, they should have had an elected MP from Chandigarh in the last 20 years. AAP didn’t fulfil the second condition, leading to rejection of its proposal, he said.

CM Mann had requested Governor Banwarilal Purohit for a plot in Chandigarh, citing AAP’s national status and significant presence in the state (all seven RS members from Punjab and a considerable number of councillors in the Chandigarh MC).

Mann had sent a letter in June, followed by a reminder last month, but received no response. Earlier in 2016, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had also demanded land in Chandigarh. The proposal was turned down since the TMC too didn’t have any MP from Chandigarh in the past two decades.

