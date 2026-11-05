Chandigarh relaxes age limit for former Agniveers in jail warder posts

The Chandigarh Administration has granted age relaxation to former Agniveers seeking recruitment as Jail Warders in the UT Jails Department.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, former Agniveers who are bona fide residents of the Union Territory of Chandigarh will be given preference in the recruitment process. However, if eligible and suitable candidates from Chandigarh are not available to fill the reserved vacancies, these posts may also be filled by eligible former Agniveers who are bona fide residents of Punjab or Haryana.

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Under the revised provisions, former Agniveers will get a relaxation of three years in the upper age limit for recruitment to the post of Jail Warder in the Chandigarh Jails Department. Those belonging to the first batch of the Agnipath scheme will be entitled to a special age relaxation of five years.

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The age relaxation for former Agniveers will be in addition to the concessions available to candidates belonging to the SC, ST and OBC under the applicable government rules.